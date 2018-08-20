Jennifer Lopez is making Us believe in true love. The pop star gushed over boyfriend Alex Rodriguez while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20.

“Alex. You’re like my twin soul. We’re like mirror images of each other,” Lopez, 49, told the former Yankees player, 43. “You know, my life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day, the sky is not the limit.”

The audience went wild as the “On the Floor” songstress praised her beau of more than one year. “The universe is infinite and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding,” she raved. “There is so much more to do, to experience, and there is no one I’d rather do it with, baby. You’re my macho and I love you.”

Before hitting the stage, Lopez and Rodriguez were all smiles while walking the red carpet together. The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer also brought her 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme, to the annual award show.

Lopez’s sweet words for the athlete come after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the A-list couple are waiting to walk down the aisle.

“They were ready to get married early on and talked about it. But Jennifer decided she wants to do it differently this time,” a source told Us earlier this month. “She’s been down the marriage road and doesn’t know if she wants to do it again. Everything is working out so well, she doesn’t want to jinx it or change anything.”

