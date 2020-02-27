Don’t stop, keep it moving! Jennifer Lopez is “ready to shift to wedding planning” with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, after focusing on preparations for her Super Bowl performance, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“J. Lo and Alex’s wedding is supposed to be this summer after postponing it because of her filming schedule, her Super Bowl performance and other work commitments,” the source says. “She is finally ready to shift her focus to wedding planning and making that a top priority.”

Us confirmed in March 2017 that Lopez, 50, and the retired New York Yankees star, 44, were dating and two months later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala. Rodriguez proposed to the “On the Floor” singer during a tropical getaway in March 2019.

“She said yes,” Rodriguez posted via Instagram along with a photo of Lopez wearing a diamond ring.

“They make each other so incredibly happy and J. Lo truly found the man of her dreams and A. Rod found the woman of his,” the source adds. “They couldn’t imagine life without one another in it and can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together.”

Lopez called Rodriguez her “twin soul” in August 2018 during her Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. The former baseball player echoed her sentiments in an Instagram video in December 2019, saying that he was “incredibly blessed” to have Lopez.

The couple are not only excited to spend their lives together but they are “looking forward to cementing their families further together as one” because they both have “always wanted a big family.”

Lopez shares 12-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, are the parents of daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11.

