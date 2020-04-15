Ready to wed! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are eager to tie the knot, as soon as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the couple were supposed to wed in Italy this summer but have had to postpone their nuptials due to the virus.

“It was all planned out and paid for,” the insider tells Us. “They obviously had to postpone it due to coronavirus, but J.Lo wants to marry A-Rod shortly after things go back to normal.”

The source adds: “She wants to marry him and celebrate their love in front of her family and close friends.”

The Wedding Planner actress, 50, has been in a holding pattern since the outbreak began, waiting to see how the illness, which has drastically affected Italy, the U.S. and the rest of the world, would impact her overseas ceremony.

“It did affect it a little bit. We will see what happens now,” Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres on a video chat on April 7. “Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that.”

The “On the Floor” singer admitted that they are just waiting like the “rest of the world” to see what the next steps will be.

“It’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out,” she explained.

Lopez isn’t the only celebrity having to push their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s April wedding had to be postponed as did the ceremony for Dennis Quaid and his fiancée, Laura Savoie, who were set for a Kauai, Hawaii, celebration earlier this month.

After two years of dating, Rodriguez, 44, proposed to Lopez on a romantic getaway in March 2019.

Shortly after the former MLB player popped the question, a source told Us exclusively why the duo are meant to be.

“Jennifer feels like she finally met her match and that he is really ‘The One’ she was destined to be with,” the insider said in July 2019.

The source added: “They couldn’t imagine life without one another in it and can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together.”

Us confirmed exclusively in February 2020 that Lopez’ ex-husband Marc Anthony “will be at J. Lo and A-Rod’s wedding.” According to a source, the exes have “always sustained a healthy respectful relationship” after splitting in 2011.