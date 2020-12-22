Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez aren’t exactly hearing wedding bells anymore after they canceled their nuptials due to COVID-19. The Hustlers star said during an interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, that she and her future hubby are in “no rush” to marry.

Lopez, 51, revealed that she and the former New York Yankees star​​​, 45, considered calling off their wedding completely. Both have been married before and neither doubts their love for one another. The “Pa Ti” singer said she and A-Rod agreed they’d be fine just staying together without walking down the aisle.

“We’ve talked about that, for sure,” Lopez said on Radio Andy on Monday, December 21. “At our age, you know, we’ve both been married before. It’s like, ‘Do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?’ And it just comes down to personal … like, ‘What do you want to do?'”

She told Cohen, 52, “there’s definitely no rush” for her and Rodriguez to wed — if they decided to, that is. The couple were due to get married in June but called it off because of COVID. Lopez and Rodriguez planned to hold their ceremony in Italy, which was at one point considered an epicenter amid the pandemic.

“It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all, so in March or April we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, ‘This is maybe not gonna happen. Italy’s the worst place in the world.’ And we were gonna get married in Italy,” she shared with Cohen.

Ultimately, they canceled the wedding and decided they would revisit those plans another time. Lopez and Rodriguez hoped to “regroup later in the year but quickly realized things weren’t getting better.

The award-winning musician and her beau announced that they’d “indefinitely” postponed their wedding in May. Rodriguez shared his disappointment during an April interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid. Everything has been just on pause,” he said. “[We’ll] see where the world takes us. Obviously, this is an unprecedented time. And for us, we just want to make sure that we think safety first and make sure that all the little ones are in a good place.”

Us Weekly previously reported that everything had been in place for Lopez and Rodriguez’s wedding when they canceled. A source said Lopez wanted to get married and hoped to do so in front of the people that meant the most to her and her would-be husband.

“It was all planned out and paid for,” a source told Us in April. “They obviously had to postpone it due to coronavirus, but J. Lo wants to marry A-Rod shortly after things go back to normal. She wants to marry him and celebrate their love in front of her family and close friends.”

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019. They shared the exciting news on Instagram, with the actress showing off her massive engagement ring.

They started dating in February 2017. Lopez was previously married to Marc Anthony, Cris Judd and Ojani Noa. She and Anthony share twins Emme and Max, 12. Rodriguez, meanwhile, was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis. They share two children as well: Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.