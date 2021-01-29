Shutting it down. Madison LeCroy’s sister, Kaci Davis, has her back after Craig Conover accused her of having an affair with a married pro-baseballer in Miami.

In a moment captured by Comments by Celebs, Davis responded to Conover’s Instagram teaser of this week’s Southern Charm reunion where he called out LeCroy’s alleged infidelity. When reporter Brice Sander asked Conover “WHO IS the MLB player” that he’s referring to, Davis replied, “ARod’s not married!”

A-Rod is a nickname for former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, who does have ties to Miami. In August 2020, the 45-year-old retired athlete purchased a waterfront mansion in Miami Beach with his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez. A-Rod also “liked” an Instagram photo LeCroy posted in July 2020.

Conover, 31, and LeCroy, 30, butted heads in a heated exchange during the first half of the Bravo show’s reunion on Thursday, January 28. “You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men. Ex-MLB players,” he claimed during the show. “That’s what you were doing during quarantine.”

The Delaware native added, “You know why [your ex] Austen [Kroll] was at my house? ‘Cause you weren’t talking to him! You flew to Miami to f—k an ex-MLB player.”

As Kroll noted that Conover’s accusation is “the goddamn truth,” LeCroy denied all allegations. “Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test,” she hit back. “I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake.”

Conover and Kroll claimed that LeCroy showed off messages that she received from the athlete in question, whose name was bleeped out during the episode. “He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing,” the hairstylist explained. “I’ve never physically seen him, touched him.”

While Kroll insisted that LeCroy FaceTimes the famous athlete “all the time,” she claimed that she’s “not a f–king liar” and “will stand up for that.”

The revelation of LeCroy’s alleged affair with a former MLB star comes after she seemingly had a fling with Jay Cutler. Earlier this month, she posted screenshots of her alleged text exchange with the former NFL player to social media.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively on January 8 that LeCroy had a “new, flirty thing” with Cutler. “It’s nothing serious at this point,” the insider revealed. “But they’re having fun getting to know each other.”

LeCroy became a Southern Charm cast member in 2019 after she started dating Kroll. Their rocky on-and-off relationship came to an end in December 2020.