The alleged FaceTime calls heard around the world. Madison LeCroy reacted to Jennifer Lopez’s reunion with Ben Affleck during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly after the Bravo star got dragged into the A-lister’s split from Alex Rodriguez earlier this year.

“I say you’re welcome,” the 30-year-old Southern Charm star told Us with a laugh. “I mean, I will be honest with you. I had nothing to do with why they split, and I think everybody knows that. And if you don’t know that, then that’s just ridiculous, like, let’s be honest.”

Rodriguez, 45, made headlines in January after LeCroy’s costar Craig Conover claimed that the hairdresser had an affair with the MLB player, who was engaged to Lopez, 51, at the time. While LeCroy maintained that she only spoke to the former New York Yankees star on the phone, a source close to Rodriguez denied he ever “met” LeCroy.

The athlete and Lopez fired back at split rumors at the time, but announced in April that they had called off their engagement.

When asked whether she would share more details about the situation in the future, LeCroy told Us Bravo cameras could capture the scoop if she returns to Southern Charm for season 8.

“I’m happy to tell my story,” the salon owner explained. “If I’m asked the questions, yes, I will tell the truth. I will say this – the reason why I’m not bothered is because I’m innocent in that sense.”

While LeCroy denies any involvement in Lopez and Rodriguez’s split (and he previously shut down speculation that he reached out to the reality star in the weeks that followed), the breakup led the Shades of Blue alum back to Affleck, 48. The pair, who were originally engaged from 2002 to 2004, were spotted in public together in late April. The following month, Us exclusively confirmed they were “full-on” dating again.

“They love being together and the weekends away they had been spending together have really sealed the deal,” an insider told Us earlier this month. “Friends say they can see them staying together forever this time around. They are soulmates and always have been.”

Rodriguez, for his part, is seemingly still single, while LeCroy went public with a new man on Sunday, June 13.

“A little over two months ago, I was visiting Scottsdale, Arizona, with a bunch of my girlfriends for a Bachelorette party. He was there for a friend’s birthday party, which I did not know him at this time, but I go into this bar, and we immediately lock eyes from across the room. It was like instant,” she gushed to Us about her new beau, whose name she is keeping under wraps. “And I mean you really can’t miss him. … He’s absolutely stunning.”

LeCroy, who shares son Hudson with ex-husband Josh Hughes, added that he’s met her child.

“I haven’t had anyone not approve so far. And this goes with all my friends and everything. Let’s be honest, since Austen [Kroll], I don’t ever really claim [anyone] to be my ‘boyfriend’” she added. “If it’s a fling, it’s a fling, but yeah I consider him that person.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper