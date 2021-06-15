So much to celebrate! Jennifer Lopez wasn’t hiding her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck — or her emotions — at her sister Lynda Lopez’s birthday bash.

The 51-year-old singer toasted her 50-year-old sister through tears at Nobu Malibu on Sunday, June 13.

“We’ll always be here for each other, but today, we celebrate you,” Jennifer said in a video shared via Instagram Stories. “We celebrate you because you’re an amazing, talented, beautiful, gorgeous angel from heaven. And I’m so lucky to have you as my baby sister and best friend for 50 years.”

While the Grammy nominee strictly shared snaps with Lynda via social media, a video of her and Affleck, 48, packing on the PDA at the dinner is making headlines. In the clip, the pair kiss and embrace before Jennifer’s 13-year-old son, Max, walks over to show his mother something on his phone.

Page Six also shared photos on Monday, June 14, from the outing, which comes nearly one month after Us Weekly exclusively reported that Affleck and Lopez were “full-on dating” and “very happy” following their reunion in April.

“They love being together and the weekends away they had been spending together have really sealed the deal,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Friends say they can see them staying together forever this time around. They are soulmates and always have been.”

Another source told Us that Jennifer is looking for homes and schools in Los Angeles amid her relationship with the Argo director. (She shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.)

“Jennifer is looking forward to coming back to L.A. for a new start,” the insider said, referring to Jennifer’s split from Alex Rodriguez earlier this year.

Lynda is seemingly one of the members of Bennifer’s inner circle who approves of their reunion, which comes 17 years after they ended their engagement in 2004. The “Let’s Get Loud” songstress paid tribute to her younger sibling on Monday, June 14, with snaps from the bash.

“My baby sister … I love you … you are and have always been my original bestie … my partner in crime, my ride or die,” she wrote. “The one who has always celebrated me in the good times and encouraged me in the tough ones. You are a brilliant, shining angel on earth with a pure heart and a genuinely beautiful soul. You deserve all the best things in life and on your birthday I wish you peace, health, happiness, success and most importantly … all the love your heart could ever desire. Happy birthday @lyndalopez08!!!!!”

She added the hashtags, “#IfYoure26Im28!! #Sisters #Familia #TrueLove.”

