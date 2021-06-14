Love is real, and Bennifer is proof! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t being shy about their love after deciding to give things another shot 17 years after their initial split.

The Oscar winner, 48, accompanied the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 51, to her sister Linda’s birthday dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Sunday, June 13. Photos obtained by Page Six show the couple kissing at the outdoor celebration. In one snap, Lopez even seems to pull her love closer as witnesses reportedly spotted some neck nuzzling, sweet smiles and flirty whispering too. The photos come less than three weeks after Us Weekly exclusively reported that they are “full-on” dating again.

The A-list pair were engaged from 2002 to 2004 after meeting on the set of Gigli in 2001. Though both moved on after their initial split, a source told Us that they’ve “always remained friends.”

After the Argo producer was spotted headed to the “I’m Real” singer’s house multiple times in April, the pair enjoyed a weeklong vacation in Montana at the beginning of May.

“It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben,” a second insider revealed, noting that the duo looked “very happy together” during their trip. They were later spotted together in Miami in late May and Los Angeles in June.

Weeks before they got back together, the Gone Girl actor gushed about the Hustlers actress during an interview with InStyle. At the time, the Grammy winner was engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?” Affleck said of his ex on April 5. “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts.”

Less than two weeks later, the “Jenny From the Block” singer and Rodriguez, 45, called it quits after four years.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in a joint statement to the Today show on April 15. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

A separate source told Us that the former baseball player wasn’t too excited about Lopez spending time with her then-ex.

“Alex was jealous that Jen and Ben were seeing each other,” the insider revealed. “He’s still holding out hope they can reconcile.”

When Page Six asked the MLB star what he thought about Lopez spending time with the California native on May 11, he responded with “go Yankees” — a potential nod to Affleck’s passion for the Boston Red Sox.

Still, others in her life were more enthused.

“People close to her won’t be surprised if they up together,” another insider shared. “[They’ve] always loved each other.”

The Golden Globes winner was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. The pair share three children: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Lopez, for her part, was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. The exes are parents of 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max.