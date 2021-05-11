Two words can go a long way. Alex Rodriguez was spotted for the first time following the news that his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez was spending time with Ben Affleck.

In a video posted by Page Six on Tuesday, May 11, the former Yankees player, 45, was asked what he thought about Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 51, spending time together.

“Go Yankees,” the longtime MLB star said. While he could simply be saying that since he played for the Bronx Bombers from 2004 to 2016, it’s also notable that the Argo director is a very passionate Boston Red Sox fan — the Yankees’ biggest rivals.

The A-Rod Corp CEO began dating the “Jenny From the Block” singer in 2017. The pair got engaged in 2019 but after calling off the wedding multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, they ended their relationship in April 2021.

Two weeks after they announced their split, Lopez and Affleck — who were briefly engaged before ending their two-year romance in 2004 — reunited on multiple occasions in Los Angeles. They were then spotted together in Big Sky, Montana, over Mother’s Day weekend.

“Ben and Jen spent several days together in Montana,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively, adding that they looked “very happy” during the trip. “It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben.”

A second insider noted that the exes have “always loved each other” and that “people close to her won’t be surprised if they end up together.”

In early April, the two-time Oscar winner raved over the “On the Floor” singer in a cover story for InStyle magazine.

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?” he said at the time. “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts.”