Ever the optimist. Alex Rodriguez still wants to make things work with Jennifer Lopez — despite her recent reunion with Ben Affleck.

“Alex was jealous that Jen and Ben were seeing each other,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He’s still holding out hope they can reconcile.”

Lopez, 51, and the ex-MLB player, 45, began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement two years later. One month after shutting down rumors that they had called in quits, the pair confirmed in April that they pulled the plug on their relationship.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the pair noted in a joint statement to Today.

Weeks later, the Hustlers star raised eyebrows when she was spotted hanging out in Los Angeles with the Argo director, 48, more than 15 years after their whirlwind romance. Lopez and Affleck were engaged for two years before splitting in 2004 and “have remained friends through the years,” the source says.

The “Get Right” songstress has been unlucky in love, but her inner circle is rooting for her to settle down with “someone who worships her” someday. “All of Jen’s friends want her to find a partner,” the insider tells Us. “She gives so much to her children and fans.”

Lopez and the Gone Girl actor reunited once more over Mother’s Day weekend, spending quality time together in Big Sky, Montana. “It was just the two of them on vacation together,” a second source revealed on Monday, May 10, noting that the former fiancés “looked very happy” during their rural getaway.

While Rodriguez is hopeful that he and the Grammy nominee will find their way back to each other after ending their engagement, those close to Lopez “won’t be surprised” if her hangouts with Affleck turn into something more, a third insider told Us.

Following her 2004 split from the Way Back actor, the Second Act star married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max. Affleck, for his part, shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Though it’s been years since they were an item, Lopez and Affleck still have soft spots for one another. The Oscar winner raved over the former American Idol judge’s “work ethic” while speaking to InStyle for the outlet’s May cover story.

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?” he teased. “Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?”

