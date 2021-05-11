His idea! With Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s recent reunions sparking speculation that the former flames are back together, Kevin Smith found it the perfect time to look back on the real story behind their couple’s name.

“‘Bennifer’ is trending,” the director, 50, tweeted on Monday, May 10, after the exes were spotted together in Montana. “It’s a name I first gave the kids during ‘Jersey Girl’ pre-production, before the world found out they were dating.”

Smith continued, “I’d later drop the name in an interview with the @nytimes. Shortly thereafter, it appeared in the article and then entered the vernacular.”

Lopez, 51, and the Gone Girl star, 48, met in 2001 while working together on Gigli. By the next year, they were engaged, but the pair called it quits in 2004. Though it’s been more than 10 years since their split, the duo have remained close — and fans were convinced they rekindled their romance when they were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles in April.

On Monday, the exes made headlines once again when they were seen sitting side-by-side in an SUV in Big Sky, Montana. The Second Act star and the Argo director “spent several days together” over Mother’s Day weekend.

“It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben,” a source exclusively revealed, telling Us that the pair “looked very happy together.”

The Grammy nominee’s hangouts with Affleck come shortly after her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The twosome started dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later. After previously denying breakup rumors in March, Lopez and the ex-MLB player, 45, confirmed one month later that they were going their separate ways.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they told Today in a joint statement. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Neither the “Dinero” songstress nor the Justice League actor have addressed the speculation surrounding the current state of their relationship — but fans aren’t the only ones who are excited to see them spending time together. On Tuesday, May 11, Matt Damon threw his support behind his BFF’s getaway with Lopez.

“It’s a fascinating story,” the Bourne Identity star, 50, told Today. “I hope it’s true. I love them both. … That would be awesome.”

Members of the Hustlers star’s inner circle are equally intrigued. “People close to her won’t be surprised if they end up together,” a source recently told Us, noting that Lopez and Affleck have “always loved each other.”