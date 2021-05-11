He ships them! Matt Damon shared his two cents on the recent reunion between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — but joked that he’d need a really strong drink before spilling any major secrets.

“There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that,” the Martian actor, 50, told Today on Tuesday, May 11, teasing that Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb recapping the exes’ Montana hangout was “the first time I heard about it.”

Though he may not have any insider info about his longtime pal, 48, and Lopez, 51, he’s rooting for the former couple along with the rest of the world. “It’s a fascinating story,” the Bourne Identity star added. “I hope it’s true. I love them both. … That would be awesome.”

The Argo director and the “Dinero” songstress were previously engaged from 2002 to early 2004 after meeting on the set of Gigli in 2001. Us Weekly confirmed in April that the former couple had been spending time together in Los Angeles following Lopez’s recent split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Weeks later, the twosome reunited once more for a fun-filled weekend in Big Sky, Montana.

“It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben,” a source revealed on Monday, May 10, noting that the former flames “looked very happy together.”

Lopez’s recent hangouts with the Gone Girl actor may have come as a surprise to some fans, but a second source told Us that the duo have “always loved each other,” despite their split.

“People close to her won’t be surprised if they end up together,” the insider continued.

Affleck, for his part, called off his whirlwind romance with Ana de Armas in January. With the pair both being freshly out of relationships, they’ve bonded over their ups and downs.

“[Ben and Jennifer] had a heart-to-heart and it reignited the spark between them,” a third source explained, adding that things have quickly “progressed” between the Hustlers star and the Oscar winner.

While it’s been more than 10 years since they parted ways, the pair have kept up a friendly rapport. The “I’m Real” singer was featured on the cover of InStyle‘s May issue — and the achievement earned her a heartfelt shout-out from her ex-fiancé.

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?” Affleck teased in the cover story.

The Way Back star was “humbled and blown away” by the level of dedication Lopez puts into each project despite all of her already incredible accomplishments and accolades.

“She remains, to this day, the hardest working person I’ve come across in this business,” he gushed. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner — with whom he shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9 — from 2005 to 2018. Lopez has been married three times: to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2002, and to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. They welcomed twins Max and Emme in February 2008.