Nothing to see here! Ana de Armas appeared to shut down rumors that she and Ben Affleck are back together two months after their split.

The Knives Out star, 32, raised eyebrows on Sunday, March 21, when she uploaded a selfie to her Instagram Stories that showed her wearing a half-heart necklace. The Oscar winner, 48, was previously spotted rocking the other half of the gold pendant in May 2020 when they were still in a relationship.

De Armas’ captionless post sparked speculation that the former couple were giving their romance another try. However, she seemingly denied that was the case on Monday, March 22, by posting a series of GIFs that read “Nope,” “No” and “I Don’t Think So” on her Instagram Stories alongside a hand making a peace sign.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that the actress and Affleck had called it quits after nearly one year of dating.

“The breakup was amicable, [but] she was the one who called things off,” a source revealed at the time. “Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye. The two couldn’t work through their differences and have decided to end their relationship.”

A second insider later told Us that the exes hoped to “still maintain some type of friendship,” adding, “Ben and Ana were so close to each other. They have their issues but still want to remain on good terms.”

Hours after their split made headlines, an unidentified man was photographed throwing a life-size cutout of de Armas into a garbage can outside of the Gone Girl star’s Los Angeles home. Fans speculated that the man was Affleck’s brother, Casey Affleck, but the Manchester by the Sea star, 45, subsequently told Entertainment Tonight, “No, that’s not me.”

Us broke the news that the Cuba native and Ben were dating in March 2020 after they met on the set of the upcoming movie Deep Water. They made their relationship Instagram official the following month after celebrating de Armas’ birthday near Joshua Tree National Park in California.

“Ben went over-the-top to make her happy and make her birthday with him be extremely special,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Ana feels like the luckiest girl to be with him.”

Ben was previously married to Jennifer Garner from June 2005 to October 2018. They share three children: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. De Armas, for her part, was married to Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet from July 2011 to early 2013.