Falling in love! Ben Affleck’s relationship with Ana de Armas quickly flourished before the general public — and it’s definitely one Hollywood romance worth exploring.

Affleck and de Armas worked together on the 2020 psychological thriller Deep Water, which they filmed the year before. The duo sparked dating rumors when they were spotted abroad in Cuba together in March 2020. During their Caribbean getaway, the Gone Girl actor and Knives Out actress posed for photos with a chef and fans at a restaurant.

In the days that followed, an onlooker caught the costars “making out” while waiting in line at an airport in Costa Rica.

On March 13, 2020, Us Weekly broke the news that Affleck and de Armas were “happy together and officially dating.” From there on, things continued to progress between the duo when they quarantined together amid the novel coronavirus pandemic starting in March 2020.

While isolating together, they often stepped out to get fresh air or walk their dogs together. The couple even spent Easter morning together in April 2020. They “love spending time with each other by themselves,” a source told Us at the time.

Us exclusively reported that Affleck and de Armas were “so in love” shortly after going public with their relationship. “Ben is very supportive of Ana and tells her how amazing she is,” a source told Us exclusively. “Ana’s friends are constantly telling her how lucky she is to have Ben and think he is so charming, cool and fun. They’re so happy for her.”

Before dating Affleck, the Knock Knock actress was married to Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013. Meanwhile, the Pearl Harbor actor has been linked to several high-profile women over the course of his career, including Gwyneth Paltrow off-and-on from 1997 to 2000 and Jennifer Lopez, whom he was engaged to from 2002 to 2004.

Affleck went on to have a ten-year marriage with Jennifer Garner. The Daredevil costars tied the knot in June 2005, but they announced their separation in June 2015. They share daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel.

In a February 2020 profile with The New York Times, Affleck regarded his divorce from the Alias alum as the “biggest regret of my life.” However, a source told Us in April 2020 that Garner has had “very friendly” interactions with de Armas, who the actress met with Affleck present.

