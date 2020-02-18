Ben-Affleck-Admits-Jennifer-Garner-Divorce-Is-His-Biggest-Regret

Finally telling all. Ben Affleck came clean about his split from Jennifer Garner, his relapse and more in a revealing interview with The New York Times.

The Argo star, 47, is preparing to make a triumphant return to the big screen in The Way Back, a sports drama that puts a basketball coach’s struggle with addiction front and center. Familiar with facing demons of his own, Affleck was drawn to the film for its realistic portrayal of the road to recovery.

“I drank relatively normally for a long time,” the now-sober actor told the publication. “What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems.”

Affleck and Jennifer Garner split in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in October 2018. The 13 Going On 30 star, 47, and Good Will Hunting actor share three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” Affleck revealed. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive by-product of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

Throughout his struggle with addiction, the Justice League star has received the continued support of his ex-wife. Affleck completed his third stint in rehab in October 2018 after checking in the previous August. Following a “slipup” in his path to sober living in October 2019, an insider told Us that Garner “does everything she can to keep it together.”

“She wants Ben to be in the kids’ lives. That means dealing with things she isn’t happy about,” the source added. “Jen’s major sticking point is that Ben needs to be sober — and truthful about it. There’s no wiggle room on that as far as his relationship with his kids goes.”

Garner, for her part, has found “a true partner” in her boyfriend, John Miller. The couple began dating in 2018 and the businessman has been “a rock” for the Camping alum ever since, especially amid Affleck’s relapse.

Scroll down for more revelations from Affleck’s New York Times interview.