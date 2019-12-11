Ben-Affleck-Often-Feels-Like-He's-'Disappointing'-Jennifer-Garner





Still adjusting to their new normal. Ben Affleck often feels like he’s “disappointing” his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, when it comes to coparenting, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Ben has been filming in New Orleans and hadn’t seen the kids in a few weeks. They had a big week with Thanksgiving and Violet’s birthday. There was a lot of family time and things do come up,” the source explains. “Jen wants things done a certain way and sometimes Ben isn’t able to do it in that way. Ben had to head back to New Orleans and couldn’t be part of Violet’s birthday celebration in the way that they had hoped for. Its a balancing act.”

Affleck and Garner, both 47, finalized their divorce in October 2018, more than three years after announcing their split. The pair, who wed in 2005, are the parents of daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7.

According to the source, the Alias alum has “very high standards and expectations” for her ex-husband.

“They are continuing to coparent and spend holidays together but there are issues with schedules and commitments,” the insider tells Us. “It can be challenging to always be on the same page when you’re dealing with kids personalities, priorities and decision making.”

A second source adds that both Affleck and Garner are “present” with their kids “whenever they can be,” noting that the Gone Girl actor is back in Los Angeles “whenever he has a break from a movie.”

While Affleck confirmed in October that he is dating following his second split from Lindsay Shookus, Garner has been seeing John Miller since 2018. A source previously told Us that the Cali Group CEO, 41, is the “complete opposite” of Affleck.

“Jen feels like she’s finally found a true partner,” the source said in August.

For more on Affleck and Garner’s coparenting relationship, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.