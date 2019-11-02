



Stronger than ever. Jennifer Garner’s beau, John Miller, is standing firmly by her side during her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s recent relapse. Despite the distressing development in Affleck’s recovery from alcoholism, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Garner, 47, “knows she can rely on” the businessman, who has been staying with the actress since his home was evacuated in the aftermath of the Getty fire in Los Angeles.

“They are very happy, and going strong,” the source tells Us. “John has been a rock for Jennifer, especially during Ben’s recent relapse.”

Just a few months after celebrating one year of sobriety, Affleck, 47, appeared intoxicated leaving a Halloween party in West Hollywood on October 26. In video obtained by TMZ, the Oscar-winning actor was caught stumbling out of the Kimpton La Peer Hotel after attending the UNICEF Masquerade Ball.

The next day, the Argo star owned up to the setback while speaking with press outside of his ex-wife’s Los Angeles home. “It happens,” he admitted. “It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me.”

Affleck checked into rehab in 2001, 2017 and 2018, and still regularly attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. In October 2018, the Gone Girl actor opened up about his sobriety journey in a vulnerable Instagram post. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle,” he wrote at the time. “Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment.”

Garner and Affleck were spotted dropping off their son Samuel, 7, at school together on Thursday, October 31. Though Garner has said she will always support her ex-husband in his recovery, a source tells Us that the Alias alum’s relationship with Miller, 40, is as solid as ever.

“Ben’s struggles with sobriety don’t impact their relationship because Jennifer doesn’t feel solely responsible for him,” the source reveals. “John is just the complete opposite of Ben though.”

Us broke the news in October 2018 that Garner and Miller had been dating for several months, shortly after her divorce from Affleck was finalized. The actors first separated in 2015 following a decade of marriage, and have been doing “amazingly well” at coparenting their three children: daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel.