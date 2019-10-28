Jennifer Garner ‘Upset’ by Ex-Husband Ben Affleck’s ‘Slip’ in Sobriety





Still on his side. Jennifer Garner is distressed about Ben Affleck’s recent slip in his sobriety, but she’s still helping him with his recovery, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She’s upset but always supportive,” the insider reveals, after Affleck, 47, appeared intoxicated at a Halloween party on Saturday, October 26. As seen in a video obtained by TMZ, Affleck stumbled out of West Hollywood’s Kimpton La Peer Hotel, nearly fell in the street and steadied himself on a nearby vehicle.

The Triple Frontier star was spotted at Garner’s house in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, October 27, and another source told Us that Affleck’s sober coach “came over earlier” that day.

Affleck owned up to breaking his sobriety in a conversation with photographers outside Garner’s house on Sunday. “Well, you know, it happens,” he said in a video published by the Daily Mail. “It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me.”’

After Affleck’s outing on Saturday, a friend told Us that the actor — who recently celebrated one year of sobriety — has acknowledged he’s “going to slip up” occasionally. “It was never as if this was simply behind him,” the friend explained.

The Oscar winner has attended rehab three times — in 2001, 2017 and 2018 — and regularly attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. “He continues to want to be the best father and friend he can be,” a source close to Affleck told Us in late August. “He remains committed to a number of treatment and wellness methods that focus on his health.”

Affleck also spoke out about his recovery in October 2018. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment.”

Garner, 47, separated from the Argo director in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, and the duo finalized their divorce in October 2018. They share daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7.

Despite the split, the Alias alum has supported Affleck throughout his addiction battles. “After everything they’ve been through, she is going to continue to be there for him when he needs her,” a source told Us in 2017. “No matter what the circumstances.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).