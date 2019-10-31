Ben Affleck was spotted out on Halloween with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, days after his relapse with alcohol.

Affleck and Garner, both 47, were photographed smiling as they dropped off their son Samuel, 7, at school on Thursday, October 31. The exes, who were married from 2005 to 2018, are also the parents of daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10.

The Argo actor wore a grey peacoat, dark blue jeans and sneakers. The Camping alum, meanwhile, sported a blue baseball cap which she paired with a grey hoodie, black leggings and blue Nike sneakers.

Months after celebrating remaining sober for one year, Affleck broke his sobriety while out in West Hollywood on Saturday, October 26. In footage obtained by TMZ, the Oscar winner was shown stumbling out of Kimpton La Peer Hotel. He nearly fell into the street, but he steadied himself by grabbing onto a vehicle outside of the hot spot. Before hitting up Kimpton La Peer Hotel, he attended the UNICEF Masquerade Ball.

He was with Katie Cherry, a musician he began dating after meeting her through the dating app Raya a few months back. A source told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, October 28, that their involvement is “nothing that serious at this time” but they are “very into each other.”

Affleck addressed the incident to press outside of Garner’s house the following day. “Well, you know, it happens,” he said in a clip published by the Daily Mail on Sunday. “It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me.”

An insider told Us on Monday that the Alias alum was “upset” with Affleck for breaking his sobriety, but she is “always supportive” of his journey. The Gone Girl actor’s close friends are also concerned for him amid his latest relapse.

“The people who care about Ben know where this is headed,” a source told Us on Wednesday, October 30. “If he doesn’t get help, he won’t be able to stop.”

A source close to Affleck, who has been in and out of treatment for alcoholism, told Us the actor was “in a great place in his recovery and life” when he hit one year of sobriety. The insider said Affleck “continues to want to be the best father and friend he can be.”

Scroll down to see pics of Affleck and Garner out and about.