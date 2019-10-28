Ben Affleck Dating Katie Cherry: ‘They’re Very Into Each Other’





New couple alert! Ben Affleck is dating musician Katie Cherry a year after finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Garner, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Affleck, 47, met Cherry on the private dating app Raya “a few months ago,” according to the source, and the duo have seen each other on a few occasions since — including the West Hollywood Halloween party at which they were photographed on Saturday, October 26. “They’re very into each other,” the source adds.

A second source, however, tells Us that the relationship “nothing that serious at this time.”

According to her profile on the social network Stage 32, Cherry studied film scoring at Berklee College of Music and is currently working as a film composer in Los Angeles. She has other celebrity connections, too: Tara Reid called Cherry her “best friend” in 2017, and Trey Songz follows her on Instagram.

Affleck’s night out with Cherry on Saturday made headlines the following day when he admitted that the party was a “slip” in his sobriety journey. Video from the party shows the Triple Frontier actor apparently intoxicated, stumbling out of the Kimpton La Peer Hotel, losing his balance on the street and grabbing the side of a vehicle to steady himself.

“Well, you know, it happens,” Affleck told reporters outside Garner’s house on Sunday, October 27, in a video published by the Daily Mail. “It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me.”

For her part, Garner, who separated from Affleck in 2015 before the former couple finalized their divorce in 2018, is “upset” about the slip but is “always supportive,” a source previously told Us. The Argo director also met with his sober coach on Sunday, according to a source.

Before his 2005 wedding to Garner — with whom he shares daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7 — Affleck dated Gwyneth Paltrow on and off from 1997 to 2000 and was engaged to Jennifer Lopez from 2002 to 2004.

And following his divorce from the Peppermint actress, Affleck had a brief fling with Playboy model Shauna Sexton and an on-and-off relationship with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

With reporting by Brody Brown