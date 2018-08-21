Glowing! Ben Affleck’s rumored new love interest, Shauna Sexton, beamed as she stepped out on Monday, August 20, following her overnight with the Batman star.

The 22-year-old Playboy model looked gorgeous in a short, white sundress and sneakers as she met a friend out for a lunch date in Los Angeles. Her long hair was pulled back into a low bun as she strolled into the restaurant carrying a black backpack.

The outing took place just hours after a source told Us Weekly that the vet tech “spent the night” at the Justice League actor’s home on Sunday, August 19. Earlier that day, Affleck and Sexton enjoyed a little fast food as they hit the Jack in the Box drive thru in Santa Monica where they indulged in french fries from the comfort of the Argo star’s Range Rover.

Affleck and Sexton first swirled dating speculation on Thursday, August 16, after they dined out together at Malibu’s popular restaurant Nobu. An insider told Us that the rumored pair “sat outside” and ordered “a lot of food.”

Following their night out at Nobu, Affleck’s ex, Lindsay Shookus, deleted her Instagram page, leading followers to speculate that they had broken up. Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, August 20, that the former couple had split after more than a year of dating.

Affleck is father of three kids — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — whom he shares with estranged wife Jennifer Garner. The two split in June 2015 after ten years of marriage, though their divorce is not yet finalized.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!