



Ben Affleck opened up about his sobriety on October 26, writing, “I have been in recovery for over a year.” That very night, he was caught on video stumbling and appeared intoxicated outside the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood, and now those close to him are concerned about his future.

“He was with a group of friends, laughing and drinking,” a witness exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “There was an open bar.” Another insider adds, “The people who care about Ben know where this is headed. If he doesn’t get help, he won’t be able to stop.”

Afterward, the Justice League star, 47, was seen at a casino with actress and musician Katie Cherry, who, according to a source, he met a few months ago (though the source says things aren’t serious). Lapses in sobriety can be part of the recovery process, including for Affleck, who’s been in and out of treatment.

“It was a slip,” the star admitted the next day outside ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house. “But I’m not going to let it derail me.” The source echoes that sentiment — “This was a stumble and he’s working to get back on track.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).