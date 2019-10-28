



The object of Affleck’s affection. Ben Affleck is dating musician Katie Cherry, stepping out with the musician amid his sobriety issues.

A source previously told Us Weekly that the actor, 47, met Cherry on the private dating app Raya “a few months ago” and that the duo have seen each other a few times since — including Saturday, October 26, when they were photographed together at a Halloween party in West Hollywood. “They’re very into each other,” the source added.

But it seems the romance is casual. A different source explained to us that Affleck and Cherry’s relationship is “nothing that serious at this time.”

The new romance made headlines just after Affleck admitted that his night on Saturday was a “slip” in his sobriety. The Justice League actor was filmed stumbling out of a West Hollywood hotel, losing his balance on the street, and holding onto a car to steady himself.

“Well, you know, it happens,” Affleck told photographers on Sunday, October 27, in a video posted by the Daily Mail. “It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me.”

Affleck “has acknowledged he’s going to slip up from time to time,” a friend told Us on Sunday. “It was never as if this was simply behind him.”

Before the Oscar winner’s 13-year marriage to Jennifer Garner, he had relationships with Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez. After he and Garner separated, he dated Shauna Sexton and Lindsay Shookus.

Now that he has moved on with Cherry, scroll down to learn more about the musician.

She Scores Films

Cherry studied film scoring at Berklee College of Music and is currently working as a film composer in Los Angeles, according to her Stage 32 profile.

She Can Improvise on Piano

“I can’t think of a more incredible experience I’ve ever had improvising with another musician in my life,” she wrote on Instagram on October 20, captioning a video of herself tickling the ivories with pianist Danny Pravder.

She Also Sings

Cherry sings on the track “Black and White,” which was used in the 2015 Wilmer Valderrama drama To Whom It May Concern.

She Has Connections to Timbaland

Her Facebook profile reveals she was signed to Timbaland Productions, and she also posed for a photo with the music producer in 2012.

Tara Reid Said She Was Her “Best Friend”

“With my #bestfriend @cherryorchestra,” the American Pie actress tweeted in October 2017, captioning a photo of the two pals.