Safety first. Hollywood stars are among the thousands of Californians evacuating their homes as wildfires rage through the state. LeBron James, Ryan Phillippe, Kristin Davis and other celebrities have announced on social media that they are seeking shelter elsewhere to stay safe during the blazes.

Many of the celebs were threatened by the Getty Fire, which broke out shortly before 2 a.m. PST along the 405 Freeway near Los Angeles’ Getty Center and spread south and west, fueled by winds that cast embers a mile ahead of the fire.

According to the Los Angeles Times, roughly 600 firefighters were battling the Getty Fire and around 10,000 structures have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders.

Mayor Eric Garcetti urged residents to obey the evacuation orders, adding that some people have only had 15 minutes to leave their homes. “Get out when we say get out,” he said. “The only thing you cannot replace is you and your family.”

In addition to the Getty Fire, a smaller brush fire dubbed the “Oak Fire” ignited before 9 a.m. PST on Monday along the 101 Freeway near Calabasas where the Kardashian family owns homes. The Oak Fire burned 10 acres of heavy brush, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News, but the City of Calabasas tweeted at noon on Monday that the fire had been extinguished with no injuries and no structures lost.

