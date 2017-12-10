Ellen DeGeneres, her wife, Portia de Rossi, and their pets were forced to evacuate their California home on Sunday, December 10, due to the wildfire threat.

“Our house is under threat of being burned,” the talk show host, 59, tweeted on Sunday. “We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters.”

Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters. The live stream is on https://t.co/FTcKVvHO16 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2017

The couple, who bought the beachfront house in Carpinteria, California, in October for $18.6 million, have several cats and dogs and own a number of homes together.

The house, located near Santa Barbara, is under threat from the Thomas fire, one of several wildfires currently burning in Southern California.

The Thomas fire is affecting Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and has destroyed more than 170,000 acres and forced more than 88,000 evacuations. The Los Angeles Times reports that there are approximately 8,500 firefighters battling six wildfires across the southern part of the state. The paper reported on Sunday that the Santa Barbara Zoo was closed to the public due to the fire. It is not in the evacuation area and its 500 animals were confined to their night quarters. “We are taking all precautions to ensure the safety of our animals and our staff,” zoo director Nancy McToldridge said in a Facebook post.

TMZ reports that other celebs who live in the area and could be affected include Drew Barrymore, Rob Lowe, Jeff Bridges and Patrick Stewart.

As previously reported, Justin Bieber has pledged to help wildfire victims, and said in an Instagram post on Friday, December 8, that he is “going to get moving on a solution.”

