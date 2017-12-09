Justin Bieber promised to help victims of the California wildfires, pledging his support in an Instagram post on Friday, December 8, and got support from former One Direction singer Niall Horan.

“I’m going to have a conversation with some people and we are going to get moving on a solution,” the “What Do You Mean” singer, 23, said in the black and white clip.

“Obviously I’m not a fireman but I can use my resources to figure out ways to get some sort of restoration in certain communities and fundraisers or whatever we can do,” he added. “I’m going to get on that and in the meantime, all the families and all the people who are struggling, just know that everything is going to be OK.”

He followed it up with a post calling for donations in Los Angeles, with an address for where to drop off much-needed items including gently used clothes, baby items, food and water.

Horan then commented on Bieber’s video, writing, “Good man. Give me a shout if you need a hand.”

The “Slow Hands” singer then told the Daily Mirror in an interview on Saturday, December 9, that he’d be happy to team up with Bieber to help those in need.

“We both live in L.A. and that’s not too far from my house really where all those fires are kicking off, it’s absolutely horrific,” he said. “Three to four hundred homes destroyed and people’s lives in tatters, so I thought about it when Justin reached out and sent that video.”

Asked if he’d join Bieber for a charity single, Horan replied, “If something is going on like that it’s a no-brainer, if he needs a hand with something I’d love to give him a hand.”

An elderly woman was named as the first fatality on Saturday in the widespread fires that have forced more than 90,000 people to flee their homes in Southern California, and several people were also hurt in San Diego.

The Los Angeles Times reports that more than 700 homes and buildings have been destroyed and there are currently six wildfires still burning, with 8,500 firefighters battling the outbreaks that have collectively destroyed 175,000 acres.

