Head over heels! Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas couldn’t keep their hands off each other while taking a walk amid the coronavirus quarantine.

The Way Back actor, 47, and de Armas, 31, took their dogs for a stroll in Venice Beach, California, on Wednesday, April 15. The couple donned matching face masks and coordinated plaid outfits. Affleck sported a red and gray button-down shirt while de Armas wore a black and white sleeveless dress and sneakers.

“Ana and Ben love spending time with each other by themselves right now. They don’t see much of Jen [Garner] when they’re together at this point,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted vacationing together in Cuba and Costa Rica in March. Later that month, Us confirmed that Affleck and de Armas are “officially dating.”

The duo — who have been quarantining together in Los Angeles — have been spotted multiple times taking walks throughout their neighborhood, including an Easter stroll on Sunday, April 12.

A source told Us on April 3 that Affleck is “very supportive” of the Knives Out star. “Ana’s friends are constantly telling her how lucky she is to have Ben and think he is so charming, cool and fun. They’re so happy for her,” the insider revealed.

Although the quarantine has been challenging, the source added that Affleck and de Armas are enjoying social distancing together.

“Ana and Ben are so in love and they are just enjoying the moment and are quarantined together and happy,” the source said.

The Argo star was previously married to Garner, 47, for 10 years before the pair split in June 2015. They share daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8. De Armas, for her part, was previously married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.

However, Garner — who is currently dating businessman John Miller — is happy for her ex-husband’s new love.

“Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him. She is happy in her own life … and happy for him and his relationship,” a source told Us in March.

