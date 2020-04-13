Ben Affleck spent some quality time with girlfriend Ana de Armas over the Easter holiday, during which the couple stepped out for a morning walk.

Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, were spotted taking a stroll together in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, April 12. At the time, the Deep Water costars were accompanied by their dogs.

Affleck wore a dark gray jacket over a gray shirt and dark jeans, which he paired with white sneakers. Meanwhile, de Armas wore a stylish all-white ensemble.

Us Weekly confirmed on March 13 that Affleck and Armas are “officially dating.” News of their romance first surfaced after they were spotted vacationing together in Cuba last month. The Way Back actor and Knives Out actress posed for photos with a chef and fans while dining at a restaurant in Havana.

Shortly after their Cuban getaway, an eyewitness observed the couple “making out” while waiting in line at an airport in Costa Rica.

Affleck and de Armas have kept close together amid the coronavirus quarantine, during which their relationship has continued to flourish. “Ana and Ben are so in love and they are just enjoying the moment and are quarantined together and happy,” a source told Us exclusively on April 3, noting how Affleck is “very supportive of Ana and tells her how amazing she is.”

The No Time to Die actress’ pals “are constantly telling her how lucky she is to have Ben and think he is so charming, cool and fun,” the insider told Us.

De Armas was previously married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013. Affleck, for his part, ended his 10-year marriage to Jennifer Garner in June 2015. They share daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8.

The 47-year-old Alias alum, who is currently dating businessman John Miller, has had “very friendly” interactions with de Armas when the pair met with Affleck present.

Scroll down to see photos of Affleck and de Armas out together on Easter.