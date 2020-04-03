Setting an example. Ben Affleck has already cemented himself as a caring boyfriend to Ana de Armas early in their relationship.

“Ben is very supportive of Ana and tells her how amazing she is,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Ana’s friends are constantly telling her how lucky she is to have Ben and think he is so charming, cool and fun. They’re so happy for her.”

Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, are thriving under tough circumstances. “Ana and Ben are so in love and they are just enjoying the moment and are quarantined together and happy,” the insider adds of the pair’s standing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Us confirmed in March that the Oscar winner and the Knives Out star are “officially dating.” The twosome first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted vacationing in Cuba and Costa Rica last month. They have since returned to Los Angeles, where they have been holed up during the outbreak.

Affleck, who shares daughter Violet, 14, daughter Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, is willing to get more serious with de Armas too. “Ben loves children and loves being a dad,” a source revealed in the new issue of Us. “He would love to have kids with her one day.”

Although the couple seem on the right track for a long-term relationship, the Alias alum, 47, is not ready for their children to get to know the Blade Runner 2049 actress. “Ben is understanding,” an insider told Us. “[He] said he would work with Jennifer to prepare the kids for meeting [Ana].”

Despite her hesitation, Garner is not against the romance. “Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense,” a source noted in March, referring to her boyfriend, John Miller. “She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him. She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship.”

