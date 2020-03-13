Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Are Officially Dating — and Jen Approves

Time to delete the dating apps. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are an item, a source confirms to Us Weekly, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, is on board with the romance.

“Ben and Ana are happy together and officially dating,” the insider tells Us exclusively.

Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, have Garner, 47, in their corner too. “Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him,” the source adds. “She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship.”

The Deep Water costars sparked romance rumors earlier this month when they were spotted in Cuba together. “Ben and Ana were seen leaving Clandestina [T-shirt] shop on Friday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.,” an onlooker told Us exclusively of their March 6 outing. “It was just the two of them and their driver. Ben happily took photos with fans. Ben was in a very happy mood, making funny faces in selfies with fans.”

One day later, the duo took their love to Costa Rica on Saturday, March 7. The two were “making out” while waiting in a security line at the airport, according to an eyewitness. The Way Back star and the Knives Out actress continued enjoying their getaway by getting cozy on the beach on Tuesday, March 10.

Affleck shared his love life aspirations during his February Good Morning America interview. “I would love to have a relationship that is deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed,” he admitted. “Five years from now Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his kids three-and-a-half days a week and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him. I directed two [movies] that he is hopefully proud of and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship.”

The Oscar winner and Garner split in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in October 2018. They are parents of Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8.

Affleck made headlines last month when he repeatedly spoke out about their breakup, calling the divorce the “biggest regret of my life.” The Alias alum’s boyfriend, John Miller, became “uncomfortable with Ben’s interviews,” a source revealed in February.

The businessman is “empathetic to Ben’s struggles with sobriety, but he worries about how Jennifer has once again become the focus. … The spotlight on Jennifer is intense and Ben needs to consider her feelings before speaking so publicly.”

Us broke the news in October 2018 that Miller and Garner had been dating for six months.