It’s complicated. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have mastered coparenting since their 2015 split, but that doesn’t mean her boyfriend, John Miller, is completely OK with his recent press.

Miller, 41, is becoming “uncomfortable with Ben’s interviews,” a source close to the businessman says in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “John is empathetic to Ben’s struggles with sobriety, but he worries about how Jennifer has once again become the focus. … The spotlight on Jennifer is intense and Ben needs to consider her feelings before speaking so publicly.”

While promoting his new movie, The Way Back, the actor, 47, has been completely candid about his struggles with alcohol and his relationship with Garner, also 47. He revealed to The New York Times that his 2018 divorce from the actress was his biggest regret in life.

“I never thought that I was gonna get divorced. I didn’t want to get divorced. I didn’t want to be a divorced person. I really didn’t want to be a split family with my children,” he later said on Good Morning America, referencing children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, who turns 8 this month. “And it upset me because it meant I wasn’t who I thought I was. And that was so painful and so disappointing in myself.”

During that interview, Diane Sawyer read a note that Affleck wrote to Garner following his 2019 relapse. “What I want to say publicly and privately is, ‘Thank you. Thank you for being thoughtful, considerate, responsible, and a great mom and person,’” the letter said.

While Garner and Miller have been dating for two years and he’s completely supportive of her spending time with the children and Ben as a family, he is a bit worried, the source tells Us.

“John believes Ben would remarry Jennifer if she wanted to get back together,” the insider says. “John wants to marry Jennifer but knows she isn’t ready yet.”

With reporting by Jen Heger