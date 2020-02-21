Ben-Affleck-Wants-to-Be-in-a-‘Healthy’-and-‘Stable’-Relationship

After admitting that his divorce from Jennifer Garner is his biggest regret in life, Ben Affleck has high hopes for the future.

“I would love to have a relationship that is deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed,” the 47-year-old actor told Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America on Friday, February 21. “Five years from now Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his kids three-and-a-half days a week and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him. I directed two [movies] that he is hopefully proud of and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship.”

While Affleck previously confirmed that he was on Raya, he insisted on Friday that he is not on dating apps anymore.

“I am not on any of them,” the Way Back star said. “I don’t have judgment for people who are, great. I know people who are on them and have a fun time but that’s not me.”

Affleck and Garner, 47, called it quits in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. The exes, who finalized their divorce in 2018, share three kids: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7.

“There are things that I would love to go back and change. I have regrets,” Affleck told Sawyer about his marriage. “I have made plenty of mistakes, some big some small. I wish I could go back in time and change all kinds of things but I can’t.”

For now, the actor is focused on his son and two daughters.

“If it is one of my days with the kids I pick them up at three and usually they have soccer or swim meet, enough stuff so your time is mostly taken up as chauffeur,” Affleck explained, noting he also goes to church with his kids and ex-wife. “I was not raised religious. I am not a very good Christian, although I go to church with my kids because it was important to Jennifer and now I go too and I like it quite a bit.”

Affleck, who has been open about his battle with substance abuse, told Sawyer he is always working on his sobriety and his mental health.

“I get depressed. I take antidepressants. They are very helpful for me,” he revealed. “I’ve taken them since I was 26 years old, various different kinds, and I switch and try this or that. … Often times they won’t tell you about some awful side effects and you come back and say, ‘Why am I 60 pounds heavier?’ And they are like, ‘Oh you gained a little weight.’”

Following his split from Garner, Affleck dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus on and off for two years. They split for good in 2019. He was also briefly linked to Playboy model Shauna Sexton. Garner, meanwhile, is dating businessman John Miller. Us Weekly broke the news of their relationship in October 2018.