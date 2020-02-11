Patti Stanger Claims She’s Seen Ben Affleck ‘a Million’ Times on Raya

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, which means it’s time for love predictions and (unsolicited) advice! Patti Stanger joined Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast to dish out tips to popular celebs, including Ben Affleck.

“He’s on Raya. I’ve seen him a million f—king times on Raya,” the 58-year-old matchmaker said on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast about the 47-year-old actor. “There’s a reason he married Jennifer Garner. … she’s a mother to him. She’s the catch of all catches.”

Affleck confirmed he was on the famous dating app in October.

“HA, you got me. I’m dating,” the actor wrote amid speculation about his love life. He quickly shifted the narrative to his charitable efforts with The Midnight Mission, an organization that “helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”

“I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help,” he concluded. “Raya, you in? Who else is with me?”

Affleck and Garner, also 47, finalized their divorce in 2018, three years after they split. They share daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 7. In addition to his on-again, off-again relationship with Lindsay Shookus, Affleck was linked to Playboy model Shauna Sexton, who is more than 20 years younger than him, in August 2018.

“He has to realize that he’s going for these 20-somethings that he gets bored with,” Stanger told Us. “He needs to find someone in the middle, who has the nurturing mother [side], but also knows I’m not going to put up with your s—t. … He hasn’t found a boundaries girl whose got spine. I would say someone 38-40.”

Stanger also gave advice to a series of other celebrities, including Teresa Giudice.

“She is a catch,” she told Us about the 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who split from estranged husband Joe Giudice in August. “Nobody in the real estate business or the flipping business. Let’s leave that to her brother [Joe Gorga] and Melissa [Gorga]. I really want to see a Wall Streeter with her.”

