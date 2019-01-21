Nearly two and a half months after finalizing their divorce, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited to attend church with their children in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 20.

The reunion seemed to be amicable, with Garner, 46, smiling and chatting with Affleck. The Justice League actor, 46, sported a denim button-down, a navy blue cardigan and khaki slacks for the occasion. The Peppermint star, meanwhile, wore a striped navy-and-white top with a navy skirt and matching heels.

The Daredevil and Pearl Harbor costars, who married in 2005, share three children: daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 6. “Ben and Jen have immense love and respect for one another,” an insider told Us Weekly in October 2018. “They still coparent together and that will always come first.”

