Heating up fast! Jennifer Garner is “head over heels in love” with her new beau, John Miller, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Us broke the news that the Camping star, 46, is dating Miller, 40, after her divorce from Ben Affleck. The former spouses — who share daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and sons Samuel, 6 — finalized their divorce earlier this month after 13 years of marriage.

While Garner and Affleck 46, were both spotted in the same suite at Dodgers Stadium for the game 4 of the World Series on Saturday, October 27, the source tells Us she met up with Miller, who the Alias alum has been seeing for six months, later that night. “It’s gotten very serious,” the source explains.

