Heating up! Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas showed major PDA (again) while out and about in Los Angeles.

The Argo star, 47, and Knives Out actress, 31, walked side by side through L.A. on Monday, March 30, escaping their coronavirus quarantine to enjoy some fresh air and sunshine. Affleck kept his arm around de Armas’ waist as the up-and-coming movie star rested her head on his shoulder. The pair were all smiles as they cozied up to one another on the street, each of them leading a furry friend on a leash.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Affleck and de Armas were “happy together and officially dating” shortly after they were seen on a romantic Cuban getaway. The couple later took their love to Costa Rica, where an eyewitness spotted them “making out” while waiting in line at the airport. The Deep Water costars enjoyed a beachside stroll while in Costa Rica with Affleck donning his photographer hat and capturing a few snapshots of his new love.

As the couple’s relationship continues to develop, an insider revealed to Us that “Ana is very happy” with the Good Will Hunting star. “She loves spending time with him and they have great chemistry and a lot of fun together,” the source added at the time.

While the Gone Girl actor is moving on in the wake of his divorce from Jennifer Garner — which he previously called the “biggest regret” of his life — the 47-year-old Alias alum will always be in his corner.

“Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense,” a source told Us after confirming Affleck’s new relationship. “She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him. She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship.”

Affleck and Garner tied the knot in 2005 and called it quits 10 years later before finalizing their divorce in October 2018. The exes share daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8. Since splitting from the Way Back actor, Garner has moved on with businessman John Miller, who has been “a rock” for her throughout their relationship.

Scroll down to see more of Affleck’s romantic daytime date with his new flame!