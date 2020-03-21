Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas stepped out in L.A. with her dog on Saturday, March 21.

The Oscar winner, 37, was casually dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans as he carried a large iced coffee on their stroll. The Knives Out actress, 31, wore white pants and a knitted top as her dog, Elvis, trotted alongside the couple, who are self-quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the second outing in two days for the couple, who met while shooting the upcoming film Deep Water in Louisiana. They were spotted at an office building in L.A. on Friday, March 20, before Affleck made a solo visit to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house.

Us Weekly confirmed on March 13 that the duo were officially an item and a source said that Garner, who split from Affleck in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, is “supportive” of the new romance.

“Ben and Ana are happy together and officially dating,” an insider told Us exclusively earlier this month. “Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him.”

Garner, who has moved on with businessman John Miller, “is happy in her own life and supportive of” the Argo director, the source added.

Affleck and de Armas spent time together in Cuba earlier this month and were later spotted making out at the airport in Costa Rica and getting cozy while taking a walk on the beach.

The No Time to Die actress later shared vacation photos of herself, that Affleck took, on Instagram. He commented on the post, writing, “Photo credit pls,” along with a laughing-crying face emoji.

The Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice actor spoke to Good Morning America last month about his hopes of finding love again after his divorce from Garner, with whom he shares three kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7.

“I would love to have a relationship that is deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed,” he said. “Five years from now Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his kids three-and-a-half days a week and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him. I directed two [movies] that he is hopefully proud of and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship.”

Scroll down to see pics of the couple’s outing in L.A.