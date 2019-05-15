The coffee wasn’t the only thing steaming in Brentwood, California on Wednesday, May 15! Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, heated things up when they were spotted grabbing an early morning bite together.

The 13 Going on 30 actress, 47, looked radiant in a blue sweater with her brunette locks in loose waves. As they left the establishment, Garner clutched a book in one hand and was all smiles as her businessman beau — who grinned just as large — kept close to her.

Miller, 40, meanwhile, looked handsome in a teal long-sleeve shirt and dark pants. Garner and the Cali Group CEO seemed to enjoy their outing as they engaged in conversation while sitting across from each other during their meal.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that the pair had been dating for several months. Though Garner and Miller have kept their romance mostly private, a source told Us in March that the Camping actress “loves that he’s not in the entertainment industry and is just a simple guy.” The insider noted that “they’re doing great.”

A second insider revealed to Us in January that marriage isn’t out of the question for Garner and Miller. “No one would be surprised if they got engaged by summer. John has discussed marrying Jen,” the source said, adding that Garner “admires John because he is just normal.”

Prior to her relationship with Miller, the Peppermint actress was married to Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2018. The former couple’s divorce was finalized days after Garner’s relationship with Miller was confirmed.

The Batman actor, 46, and Garner share three kids — Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — and remain close as they navigate coparenting together. Affleck even paid tribute to Garner on Sunday, May 12, in a sweet Instagram post in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love,” Affleck captioned a picture that showed Garner and his mother, Christine Anne Boldt, laughing together. The day prior, the duo were spotted spending a family Saturday together at their kids’ soccer game.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!