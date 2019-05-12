Ben Affleck was in good spirits as he hung out with ex-wife Jennifer Garner at their kids’ soccer game in L.A. on Saturday, May 11.

The Justice League actor, 46, could be seen throwing his head back and laughing as the pair sat on the sidelines at a sports field. The pair were also joined by his mother, Christine Anne Boldt.

Affleck and Garner, 47, finalized their divorce in October 2018, more than three years after they separated. The pair share custody of their three children, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7.

The Oscar winner praised his ex in an interview on the Today show in March.

“I’m lucky [my kids have] got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible,” he said.

The Triple Frontier actor added that he tries “very hard” to be a good parent to his brood.

“Dads are so important to kids, and it’s our responsibility to be there for them, and to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms. That’s really the central preoccupation in my life, you know, the focus of my life is what I love doing,” Affleck said. “It’s what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows.”

While things didn’t work out between the pair, who announced their split in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage, they still care for each other.

“Ben and Jen have immense love and respect for one another,” an insider told Us Weekly last October. “They still co-parent together and that will always come first. He will always be supportive of any decisions she makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy.”

