Low-key love! Jennifer Garner is more than happy to keep her romance with beau John Miller out of the spotlight — and she doesn’t mind that his career draws less attention than hers.

“They’re doing great,” a source exclusively reveals of the private pair in the new issue of Us Weekly. “[Jennifer] loves that he’s not in the entertainment industry and is just a simple guy.”

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2018 that the Camping actress, 46, and the Cali Group CEO, 40, had been dating for several months. Garner, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck just days after her new relationship made headlines, knows that her future with Miller is bright.

“No one would be surprised if they got engaged by summer. John has discussed marrying Jen,” a second insider exclusively told Us in January, noting that the Peppermint star “admires John because he is just normal.”

Garner’s three kids with Affleck — Violet, 13, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 7 — also approve of their mom’s boyfriend, who she is “very much in love” with, added the second source.

For more on the 13 Going on 30 actress’ relationship with the businessman, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!