Ben Affleck’s Ana de Armas Cutout Spotted in Trash Bin After Split

Seven months after Ben Affleck’s kids were spotted playing with Ana de Armas (both the actress and the cardboard poster), the life-size cutout of the Knives Out star has been tossed out.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail on Monday, January 18, the placard of the 32-year-old actress can be seen in Affleck’s trash can. Hours earlier, Us Weekly confirmed that the 48-year-old Batman star and de Armas split after nearly one year of dating.

“The breakup was amicable, [but] she was the one who called things off,” a source told Us. “Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye. The two couldn’t work through their differences and have decided to end their relationship.”

Affleck and de Armas were first linked in March 2020 after they met while filming their upcoming movie, Deep Water. A source told Us at the time that the actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8 — all approved of the pairing.

“Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him,” the source said. “She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship.”

In June 2020, de Armas was spotted playing with Affleck’s kids and the placard, which features her lying on her stomach and smiling, outside of his Los Angeles home. Violet, Seraphina and Samuel subsequently left the cardboard cutout of de Armas on the front lawn to prank their dad.

Insiders previously told Us that Affleck wanted his children to bond with de Armas.

“He wants the kids to spend time with her so they can get to know her,” the source said in May 2020.

Months later, the twosome was spotted packing on the PDA while filming reshoots of Deep Water in New Orleans in November 2020. More recently, a source told Us that Affleck has shifted his focus to his upcoming projects.

“Ben’s been quiet lately,” the source said on January 4. “He’s been working on writing his next movie since October, so he’s hunkered down on that.”