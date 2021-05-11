Even celebrities can’t resist the appeal of a juicy reunion. Sharon Stone has seen the photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together again — and she has a question for Alex Rodriguez.

After comedian Michelle Collins posted a screenshot of her tweet about the early 2000s couple to her Instagram on Monday, May 10, the Basic Instinct actress, 63, responded with the comment, “Yeah I mean WTF A-Rod?”

The original post includes a photo of Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 51, in a car, with the caption: “J-Lo’s been with him for like 2 weeks and he’s hot as s—t again. I bet his phoenix back tattoo is slowly disappearing like the photo in Back to the Future.”

The ex-fiancés were spotted in Big Sky, Montana, over the weekend and photographed riding around in an SUV. “Ben and Jen spent several days together in Montana,” a source told Us Weekly of the trip, adding that the pair “looked very happy” while on their vacation. “It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben.”

Though the couple formerly known as Bennifer split up 17 years ago, they have remained friendly since ending their engagement in 2004. According to another insider, the duo have “always loved each other” even as they pursued different paths. “People close to her won’t be surprised if they end up together,” the source added.

Stone isn’t the only celebrity who’s weighed in on the pair’s reunion. Affleck’s friend Matt Damon shared his thoughts on the news during a Tuesday, May 11, appearance on Today.

“There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that,” the Oscar winner, 50, joked, adding that he hadn’t heard about the trip before the pictures emerged. “It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. … That would be awesome.”

Lopez and Rodriguez, 45, announced their split in a joint statement in April, saying that they are “better as friends.” The pair started dating in 2017 and had been engaged since 2019. The Hustlers star shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she divorced in 2014 after 10 years of marriage.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. The pair, who wed in 2005, separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018.