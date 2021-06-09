Jennifer Lopez Is Looking for Houses in L.A. After Ben Affleck Reunion

A change of scenery! Following her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has been looking at houses and schools in Los Angeles, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“Jennifer is looking forward to coming back to L.A. for a new start,” the insider exclusively tells Us.

The decision comes after Us confirmed last month that Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, are dating again. The couple were originally engaged from 2002 to 2004.

Their romance is quickly heating up, with the duo enjoying a romantic getaway to Miami in May and having cozy date nights in Los Angeles.

“They love being together and the weekends away they had been spending together have really sealed the deal,” another insider revealed exclusively in the new issue of Us. “Friends say they can see them staying together forever this time around. They are soulmates and always have been.”

Lopez’s possible move to L.A. would mean moving her children from their current home in Miami. The “On the Floor” singer shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The exes were married from 2004 to 2011. In July 2011, a rep for Lopez and Anthony, 52, confirmed to Us that the duo made the “very difficult decision” to end their marriage. The breakup was “an amicable conclusion on all matters.”

Lopez was later engaged to Alex Rodriguez, but the twosome announced their split in April after four years of dating.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Rodriguez, 45, and Lopez said in a statement to the Today show at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The singer has been taking things slow with Affleck following her split from the former athlete because of her children. But luckily, the Argo director has developed a bond with Lopez’s kids.

“Ben is great with kids and that is what really rekindled J. Lo’s attraction to him,” the second source added. “She saw how well he treated and interacted with her kids and fell back in love with him.”

The Good Will Hunting star, for his part, shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. They finalized their divorce in October 2018 after 10 years of marriage but continue to coparent together.

Garner, 49, has even had a positive reaction to her ex-husband’s rekindled relationship with Lopez.

“J. Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval,” the second source said. “J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin