Three’s company. Matt Damon joined his lifelong friend Ben Affleck on Sunday, August 8, for a stroll with Jennifer Lopez.

The trio were spotted in Malibu, California, near Paradise Cove, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Eyewitnesses said Damon, 50, and the couple stopped and chatted with others on the beach before heading up the stairs.

Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 52, have long had Damon’s stamp of approval. The Stillwater star was first asked about the reunion in May, shortly after the couple’s April reunion made headlines.

“There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that,” he joked on Today at the time. “I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

After the duo went Instagram official in July, Damon spoke about how he feels about being asked about his friend’s romantic life on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.

“You’re very happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez,” Cagle said. “I know you love getting asked about that.”

“Right, but how else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy?” Damon said, before sarcastically adding, “Like, I hate true love. It sucks. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship.”

Affleck and Damon’s friendship goes back to their days as kids living two blocks apart in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The buddies stuck together as they entered Hollywood and won their first Oscar together for cowriting and starring in 1998’s Good Will Hunting. They’ve collaborated again, along with writer Nicole Holofcener, for The Last Duel. They’ll costar in the medieval drama, due in theaters this fall.

That means Damon is likely set for another press tour filled with Bennifer questions. After all, the two have been very public with their romance. The two seemingly recreated scenes from 2002’s “Jenny From the Block” video when they made out on a yacht in the Mediterranean for Lopez’s birthday, and they’ve shared plenty of PDA across the U.S. as well, from Miami to Malibu.

Their walk with Affleck’s best bro came just after Bennifer’s Beverly Hills date night. The two hit up Olivetta, where they had dinner in coordinating outfits. Affleck’s neutral blazer and white shirt complimented the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s off-white skirt and top.

An insider told Us Weekly that the couple, who reunited in April, 18 years after initially calling off their engagement, doesn’t care about hiding their love as they plan to be together for a long time.

“The past few months have been a real whirlwind,” the source exclusively said in July. “They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota. They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together.”