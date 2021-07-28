Only the best! Matt Damon is used to getting asked about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, but he admitted that he might need to mix up his answer to keep things interesting.

“It sucks. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship,” Damon, 50, joked during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Tuesday, June 27.

The Stillwater actor explained that he always found himself responding the same way when asked about his friend’s relationship.

“But how else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy? Like, I hate true love,” he teased.

Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 52, sparked romance rumors in April after her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. At the time, Damon reacted to the news by noting that it would be “awesome” to see the pair back together.

“It’s a fascinating story,” the Martian star told Today. “I hope it’s true. I love them both.”

Since then, the Massachusetts native has continued to publicly support the growing romance.

“I’m just so happy for him,” Damon discussed during an interview with Extra on Monday, July 26. “He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them.”

The couple, who met on the set of the 2001 movie Gigli, were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004. Following their initial split, the Hustlers actress opened up about her “first real heartbreak” in her book, True Love.

“It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest,” she wrote in the 2014 novel. “I sought out comfort in another person, tried to find someone who could make me feel loved and wanted in my loneliest hours.

Lopez moved on with Marc Anthony and the exes were married from 2004 to 2011. The “On the Floor” singer and the record executive share 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian.

Affleck, for his part, shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. They finalized their divorce in October 2018 after 10 years of marriage.

Prior to their reconciliation earlier this year, the Argo producer gushed about his admiration for Lopez.

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?” he told InStyle for their May cover story. “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts.”

Later that month, Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome were “full-on dating and very happy together.”

“Ben and Jen [felt] so close to each other very quickly. The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other,” a source revealed to Us in late May.