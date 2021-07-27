Bennifer’s biggest fan! Matt Damon is totally here for whatever makes BFF Ben Affleck happy — especially his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

“I’m just so happy for him,” the Stillwater actor, 50, gushed during an interview with Extra on Monday, July 26. “He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them.”

Affleck, 48, and the Grammy nominee, 52, were previously engaged for two years in the early 2000s and seemingly rekindled their spark in April after Lopez split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. One month later, Damon couldn’t help but hint that he shipped the Gigli costars after they were spotted getting cozy with each other in Montana.

“It’s a fascinating story,” the Bourne Identity star told Today. “I hope it’s true. I love them both. … That would be awesome.”

Later that month, Us Weekly confirmed that the Oscar winner and the “On the Floor” singer were officially an item again. “They are full-on dating and very happy together,” a source revealed, noting that the pair were both “excited to see where the relationship goes” this time around. “Ben and Jen [felt] so close to each other very quickly. The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other.”

Though they broke off their engagement in 2004, the twosome had “always remained close friends,” the insider said. Earlier this year, fans saw the Gone Girl actor gush over Lopez in her InStyle cover story, teasing that he’d like to know where she’s kept her “fountain of youth” hidden for so long.

“She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” he said in April. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

The Hustlers star and Affleck didn’t immediately address their relationship status after sparking dating speculation in the spring. While celebrating her birthday on Saturday, July 24, Lopez finally confirmed that she’s taken — and broke the internet in the process. She shared a series of swimsuit photos via Instagram to mark the occasion, one of which featured her locking lips with Affleck on a yacht.

After making their relationship Instagram official, the couple celebrated at L’Opera in St Tropez, France, which happened to be near where Rodriguez was vacationing in honor of his 46th birthday.

While pals like Damon are thrilled to see Affleck and the Second Act star finding their bliss, the retired MLB player has had a harder time watching his ex move on. A source previously told Us the breakup was “a kick in the teeth” for Rodriguez, but the former athlete subtly showed Lopez love on her birthday by “liking” an Instagram tribute posted by her sister Lynda Lopez.

Rodriguez has yet to publicly comment on the “Get Right” singer’s new romance, but in May, he was committed to moving forward with a positive outlook.

“I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”