Keeping him close to her heart. Jennifer Lopez wore her “Ben” necklace again while away from boyfriend Ben Affleck in Italy.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 52, was spotted in Portofino, Italy, on Saturday, July 31, wearing her man’s name around her neck as she shopped without him. Lopez toured the town with a couple of her girlfriends instead. She wore a white dress with midriff cutouts from Cult Gaia and big sunglasses.

Lopez debuted her diamond “Ben” necklace earlier amid her weeklong vacation on a superyacht in the Mediterranean. The singer was relaxing and celebrating her 52nd birthday, which is when she made her relationship with Affleck, 48, Instagram official.

“52 … what it do …,” she captioned her Instagram gallery, which ended with a photo of Bennifer locking lips.

She rocked a Valentino bikini, Dolce and Gabbana coverup and Nick Fouquet hat as well as a few other necklaces that the Argo director gave to her. The layered gold chains were designed by Foundrae.

“With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth,” Beth Bugdaycay, the creative director and co-founder of the jewelry company, told E! News.

Lopez and Affleck made no effort to hide their burning hot sparks on the birthday trip. In addition to lavish gifts, the two were spotted making out on the yacht, which visited St. Tropez, Capri, Portofino and more. Their fun in the sun even led to comparisons to the iconic “Jenny From the Block” video.

The duo then hit up L’Opera in St. Tropez for a special night out, and they were photographed kissing and listening to J. Lo’s hit song, which featured Affleck in the 2002 music video.

Lopez and Affleck first dated after meeting on the Gigli set in 2002 and were engaged before breaking up in early 2004. They reunited in April shortly after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their split. They quickly started traveling the world together and engaging in PDA.

“The past few months have been a real whirlwind,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota. They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together.”

The source added that they’re planning to move in together soon.

Scroll down to see photos of J. Lo rocking her “Ben” necklace in Italy: