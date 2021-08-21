They’ll tell the story of tonight! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took their children to see musical theater phenomenon Hamilton in Los Angeles on Friday, August 20.

The Hustlers actress, 52, and the Oscar winner, 49, held hands during their outing with their kids. Photos obtained by TMZ showed Affleck’s daughters — Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12 — alongside Lopez’s twins Emme and Max, both 13. The Argo director’s son, Samuel, 9, did not appear to join the group on their fun night out.

Bennifer has been seamlessly blending their families since rekindling their romance earlier this year. Days before their trip to Hollywood’s Pantages Theater, the couple dined at Craig’s with Lopez’s daughter. According to a source, the “Get Right” singer was initially “reluctant” to introduce her teens — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — to another new flame after her split from Alex Rodriguez in April.

“[He] really doted on them and was a model stepdad,” the insider exclusively told Us Weekly of the retired MLB player, 46, who was engaged to the Second Act star for two years before they called it quits. “They’ve had to adjust to this new dynamic of him not being around anymore.”

Lopez sparked rumors that she had reconnected with Affleck in April, weeks after confirming the end of her engagement to Rodriguez. “People close to her won’t be surprised if they end up together,” a source told Us of the iconic aughts couple in May.

The pair kept quiet about their romance at first, with the “Dinero” songstress playing coy about the cause of her newfound joy in several interviews. It wasn’t until July — two months after Us confirmed they’re “full-on dating” — that the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

“5 2 … what it do …💗,” Lopez captioned a series of PDA pics with the Gone Girl actor while exploring European waters on a yacht to celebrate her birthday.

After their romantic getaway, the duo felt like they’d gotten to a “great place,” an insider exclusively revealed, adding, “[They] wanted to share their love with the world.”

While Lopez has put her past engagement behind her, Rodriguez is still working through the recent split. He opened up about the end of his relationship with the Grammy nominee earlier this month, telling Entertainment Tonight he has “no regrets.”

The former athlete explained, “Everything happens for a reason. All of those things that have happened, I think I have done a good job at learning from my lessons and then applying them in the future. … [My daughters have] given me some incredible wisdom and great advice. [It’s] hard to believe that a rising junior and a rising eighth grader can do that.”