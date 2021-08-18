Jennifer Lopez Is 'Done Dealing' With Alex Rodriguez and Their Businesses

Cutting the cord. Jennifer Lopez is ready to sever all ties with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez as her romance with Ben Affleck heats up, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Jennifer is done dealing with Alex,” the insider says of the Hustlers star, 52. “She’s washing her hands of him romantically and also as a business partner. Her management team and her lawyers will be talking to his [team] to tie up any loose ends.”

The “Jenny From the Block” songstress and former MLB player, 46, called off their engagement in April, telling Today in a joint statement that they are “better as friends.” At the time, however, they noted that they would maintain any business arrangements they already had in progress.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the statement continued. In addition to their real estate portfolio, the former couple are investors in telemedicine company Hims & Hers and the personal training app Fitplan.

“She will have to sell her side of the company or buy him out,” the insider explains. “She doesn’t care about how it goes down, just that she is free of the ties to him. She knows it’s [only] fair to Ben.”

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer reconnected with the Oscar winner, 49, in April, just weeks after she announced her split from the former New York Yankee. One month later, a source told Us that Lopez and Affleck were “full-on dating and very happy together.”

In the months since, they’ve been house-hunting in Los Angeles and getting to know each other’s families. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. For his part, Affleck shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Last month, the duo took a lavish vacation to Italy and the South of France to celebrate the Bronx native’s birthday. Rodriguez happened to be in the area at the same time, but an insider told Us that he wasn’t bothered by his ex’s proximity.

“Jen and Alex had planned to go to the French Riviera for J. Lo’s birthday this year and neither of them changed their plans,” the source explained at the time. “Alex didn’t know Jen would still be going, but he wasn’t fazed when he found out her boat was nearby. He was distracted with his own guests.”

Meanwhile, Lopez recently erased all traces of the ESPN commentator from her Instagram account — and unfollowed him. Eagle-eyed fans discovered the change on Saturday, August 14, but noted that the Enough star did keep any photos that showed Rodriguez with her children. Snaps of his daughter with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13 — remained on Lopez’s page as well.

For more on Lopez and Rodriguez, watch the video above and look for the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.