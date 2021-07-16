New digs? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been turning up the heat on their romance since April — and they’re showing no signs of slowing down.

The pair were out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 15, visiting high-end properties in the chic Holmby Hills neighborhood, including one massive estate listed for nearly $65 million. The 31,000 square foot home boasts eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, with a bowling alley, movie theater, fully stocked gym, wine cellar and more dream amenities, according to Zillow.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this week that the Hustlers actress, 51, and the Oscar winner, 48, were thinking about their next steps, with a source exclusively revealing, “They plan on moving in together very soon.”

While exploring their real estate options, the twosome couldn’t help but show off their affection for one another, packing on the PDA in video footage published by TMZ on Thursday.

Lopez and Affleck were formerly engaged for two years before calling it quits in 2004. In April, shortly after the “Get Right” singer split from Alex Rodriguez, the Gigli costars reunited in California, instantly sparking rumors that they had rekindled their old flame. They subsequently traveled together to Montana and Florida before Us confirmed in May that they’re “full-on dating” and “very happy” with where they stand.

“They love being together and the weekends away they had been spending together have really sealed the deal,” a source revealed of the Shades of Blue alum and the Argo director. “Friends say they can see them staying together forever this time around. They are soulmates and always have been.”

Neither half of the Hollywood “It” couple have publicly addressed their relationship status, but earlier this month, Lopez opened up about feeling like she’s in a positive place in her life despite all the ups and downs she’s faced in the past.

“There’s been so many times in my life where I have not felt happy, just like anybody else. And I think I’m good at hiding that from the public because I don’t feel like that’s their burden to carry. I don’t put that on them,” the “Waiting for Tonight” singer dished during an Apple Music interview with Ebro Darden on Monday, July 12. “It’s show business. I put my best foot forward.”

Lopez has been “really, really good” in recent months, she said. “I’m getting back to work a little bit. I know that was hard for us workaholics to be home for a year-and-a-half and not doing anything. … Family’s good. Everything is just amazing. And I feel great. Everything is beautiful.”

The Maid in Manhattan star shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and after initially hesitating to introduce the kids to Affleck, they took the big step in June during a Malibu dinner. The Gone Girl actor, for his part, shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who’s fully supportive of Affleck’s new romance.

“J. Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval,” an insider told Us last month. “J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”